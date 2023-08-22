Forecast Outlook - 08/22/23

Monsoon Storms Return This Week
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT
Waking up to the humidity and cooler temperatures across Southern Nevada. A few showers have been spotted in Mesquite and northwest Arizona early this morning. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast through the middle of the week before drier weather this weekend.

Tuesday will bring a slight shower chance with a forecast high of 89° in Las Vegas.

Monsoon moisture will continue to push in from the south, keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday is looking to be the best chance for some pop-up thunderstorms this week.

A slight storm chance remains in the forecast on Friday before dry weather this weekend. More sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb back to 100° on Sunday.

