City of Las Vegas to again host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas announced that it will once again host its free Tamale and Mariachi Festival this year.

According to a news release, the event will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth Street.

“Kick off the holidays with great food, mariachi and folklorico performances,” the city of Las Vegas said.

The Tamale and Mariachi Festival is free and open to the public, the city notes.

The city says that the festivities will feature “a day full of delicious tamales, Mexican antojitos, mariachi music, folklorico dance and arts and craft vendors.”

