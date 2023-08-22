Arizona family sues Las Vegas Strip hotel for live bat in room

New York-New York Hotel & Casino - Exterior Night
New York-New York Hotel & Casino - Exterior Night(501 Studios/Leui Ellyson | MGM Resorts)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An Arizona family who stayed at a Las Vegas Strip resort last year claim they found a live bat and had to receive treatment to prevent rabies, according to a lawsuit they filed.

Eight members of the Rucker family were staying at New York-New York in April 2022 when they found a very alive bat inside their room.

The lawsuit alleges the following:

The Ruckers and two other families visited Las Vegas on April 7, 2022, for a volleyball tournament. They eventually went to their room to sleep and at 4 a.m. Marcus Rucker woke up to a noise coming from the window curtains.

Rucker found a live bat hanging on the curtains and proceeded to kill it. He put it in a plastic cup and left it in the stairwell.

That same day he told an employee at the front desk about the bat and where it was. The resort disposed of it.

Later on, Rucker contacted the Maricopa County Arizona Health Department and was advised the entire family should be tested for rabies and the bat should be tested, too.

Rucker called New York-New York, which is owned by MGM Resorts International, and requested the bat be turned over for testing but learned the bat had been disposed of.

The family underwent a “series of multiple injections to prevent contracting rabies, which were painful.”

The lawsuit is seeking compensation for damages of more than $15,000. A future hearing date has not been set.

