Vegas Golden Knights annual road trip makes stop at Reno Ice

The Golden Knights road trip bus at Reno Ice on Monday, August 21st.
The Golden Knights road trip bus at Reno Ice on Monday, August 21st.(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Several members of the Vegas Golden Knights organization have made an annual road trip every year of their existence that wasn’t impacted by COVID, but considering the team hoisted the Stanley Cup just two months ago, this trip felt a bit different.

“Bill Foley had the vision to bring the team there and said ‘cup in six’ and sure enough there it is,” remarked Golden knights TV analyst Shane Hnidy at Reno Ice on Monday.

Even though the cup and current players were not there, the energy inside Reno’s hockey arena was still high coming off the big win.

“It’s exploding here all across Nevada and the mountain west,” said Sheri Hudspeth, the director of youth hockey and fan development for the VGK.

Hudspeth was on hand to help in on ice clinics for kids held at Reno Ice in conjunction with the Golden Knights appearance.

“We have a partnership with Reno Ice,” she explained. “The VGK puts that on for kids ages 5-9. They get great instruction and get to work on their skills before they move up.”

The road trip continues to Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming and then the team is back on the ice to defend the cup for opening day on Oct. 10.

