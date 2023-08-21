PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new study ranks Portland, Oregon as the coolest city in North America.

The study, conducted by Betway, based results on cities with an active arts scene, a lively nightlife and a diverse population.

According to Betway, Portland stands out from the rest due to its lively cultural scene, a diverse range of activities and iconic landmarks. With more than 100 record stores, nearly 200 microbreweries and over 800 vegan/vegetarian restaurants, the numbers pushed the Rose City to beat out contenders like New York City and Los Angeles.

Neighboring Vancouver, Washington came in as the 15th coolest city in North America while nearby Seattle came in fourth on the list, trailing New York City and Los Angeles.

SEE ALSO: Brewery pours Maui ale in Oregon City to fundraise for Maui Strong Fund

Study takers found cities ranked coolest experienced a significant increase as well in tourists and young professionals, leading to population growth over recent years.

The full list can be found below:

Portland named coolest city in North America. (Betway)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.