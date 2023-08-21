Mt. Charleston flooding worst in 15 years, says Fire Chief

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday, Mt. Charleston Fire Chief George Gonzalez provided an update on the conditions there following last night’s heavy rain, calling this the worst flooding incident he has seen in 15 years.

Chief Gonzalez said that the weather impacted a number of communities, including Old Town, Rainbow Subdivision and Echo Subdivision. Officials have been unable to determine exactly how severe the damage is on the mountain. As of Monday afternoon, Gonzalez said that they are still having difficulty accessing some of those subdivisions.

Power has been shut down and a boil order is in place for the safety of those staying in the Mt. Charleston area. No injuries were reported, but some people are still being evacuated. Others are sheltering in place at their homes.

The Nevada Department of Transportation noted that about 200 feet of roadway was washed out along State Route 157. 100 members of the Nevada National Guard and a number of emergency high-water vehicles have been deployed to affected areas.

A hotel at 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd. is serving as a temporary shelter location for residents.

Shannon Gregory, Director of NV Energy Operations, said that his company’s evaluation of the situation is in the “very preliminary” stages, and he could not provide an estimate regarding when power might be restored.

“We prepared as well as we can,” he said.

Cory Enus of the Las Vegas Valley Water District said that things were “very much the same” regarding when the boil notice might be lifted.

“Right now we just don’t have the ability to make an assessment,” he stated. “We don’t know the severity of the damage.”

More information from Clark County is available here.

