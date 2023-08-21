Life is Beautiful hosting clean up event in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Life is Beautiful is partnering with Caridad Gardens and the city of Las Vegas for their “Keep Las Vegas Beautiful” initiative.

Celebrating the neighborhood they love, the festival is inviting community members to join their team in cleaning the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, August 26. Interested individuals must sign up HERE ahead of the cleanup events.

Ideal participants are passionate about community service and are willing to contribute their time and energy to support those in need and leave the streets more beautiful for both downtown visitors and its residents.

Participants will also have the chance to win free merchandise and other festival giveaways.

