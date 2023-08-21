Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting of woman near homeless encampment

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was killed near a homeless encampment last weekend.

According to a police report, officers received a report at approximately 9:43 p.m. on August 19 of a shooting on the 5700 block of Ruby Creek Drive. Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the victim was involved in an argument and was later shot. The investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

