Las Vegas is most popular destination for relocating homebuyers, report says

LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas continues to be a highly sought-after location for homebuyers looking to relocate.

According to a new report, topping Redfin’s list for the first time, Las Vegas was found to be the most popular destination for relocating homebuyers.

The company said that in order to complete the report the website analyzed the searches of about two million Redfin.com users who viewed for-sale homes online across more than 100 metro areas from April 2023 to June 2023.

Redfin says that buyers “with the freedom and inclination to relocate are choosing Las Vegas largely because their money goes a long way there.”

The report indicated that homes in Las Vegas typically sell for $412,000, less than half the price of a home in Los Angeles, where Redfin said the median sales price sits at $975,000.

According to Redfin, the top five destinations from which people are moving to Las Vegas from are:

1) Los Angeles: Median sales price: $975,000

2) San Francisco: Median sales price: $1,405,500

3) Seattle: Median sales price: $826,000

4) San Diego

5) Chicago

Outside of Las Vegas, Phoenix came in as the second-most popular destination for those looking to relocate, followed by Tampa, Orlando and Sacramento.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-migration-trends-q2-2023/

