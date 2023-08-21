A’s hire group who built Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium for proposed Las Vegas ballpark

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Athletics have hired a building group that’s no stranger to building stadiums for Oakland sports teams who are eyeing a move to Las Vegas.

The A’s on Monday announced that the team has hired Mortenson | McCarthy to serve as construction manager for the team’s proposed ballpark in Las Vegas.

Mortenson | McCarthy was hired by the Raiders to build Allegiant Stadium for the football team when they moved from Oakland to Las Vegas. The company completed the Silver & Black’s new home in July 2020.

In a news release, Mortenson | McCarthy said it delivered the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium “project on time, within budget, and exceeding all community benefit goals.”

According to the release, the company “will be responsible for overseeing all construction-related activities, including preconstruction estimating, scheduling and logistics planning, bidding, coordination and management of all craft employees and trade partners, labor relations, and community engagement.”

“Mortenson | McCarthy brings an exceptional level of expertise and experience to our project. Their focus on innovation, safety, and efficiency makes them the best in their field,” said A’s president Dave Kaval. “The Raiders project was a model of tremendous success, including a 31-month-long construction schedule, industry-leading workforce diversity that exceeded local, small, and women and minority-owned business goals, and establishing new benchmarks in sports construction for Southern Nevada. We’re thrilled to partner with them on this important phase of the project.”

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo in June signed into law a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the A’s on the Las Vegas Strip.

The A’s have said that they intend for the ballpark to be built on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip, where the Tropicana Las Vegas casino resort sits.

In addition to Allegiant Stadium, Mortenson | McCarthy notes that it has completed other sports projects including the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park, the Minnesota Twins’ Target Field, the Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, the Seattle Kraken’s Climate Pledge Arena and the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

The A’s official hiring of Mortenson | McCarthy is subject to approval by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

