Henderson accepting nominations for names to engrave on Veterans Memorial Wall

Veterans Memorial Wall in Henderson NV
Veterans Memorial Wall in Henderson NV(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson is now accepting applications for Henderson military veterans to be added to its Veterans Memorial Wall in conjunction with the city’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 4.

According to a media release from the city, the following are the five categories in which veterans may be honored on the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall:

  • Deceased Veterans
  • Vietnam Veterans
  • Persian Gulf War Veterans
  • Global War on Terror Veterans
  • Veterans Killed in Action

The Wall honors deceased veterans that lived in Henderson prior to 1980, all Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War and Global War on Terror veterans either living or deceased who were Henderson residents during a period of their service, and soldiers killed in action living in Henderson from 1980 to present.

Originally inscribed with 1,213 names, today it honors more than 1,850 veterans and soldiers that have served our country. It stands adjacent to Henderson City Hall.

The deadline to submit a veteran’s name is Sept. 25 to allow time for nomination evaluations, approvals, and the engraving of names on the wall panels prior to the Veterans Day Ceremony.

To qualify, veterans must have been Henderson residents during a period of their service. Documentation verifying years of service (Form DD214) and residency must be submitted.

To nominate a veteran or to find out more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.

