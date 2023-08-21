‘Haunted Harvest’ Halloween event set to return to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve announced that its annual Halloween event will once again be held this year.

According to the Springs Preserve, the “Haunted Harvest” event will be offered Oct. 19-22 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The “safe and family-friendly, all-ages outdoor event” will feature trick-or-treat stations and live entertainment, according to the Springs Preserve.

Guests can also put their bravery to the test at Boo!town, where “ghostly characters are lurking about.”

All attendees must have a ticket in order to attend the “Haunted Harvest” event. According to Springs Preserve, tickets for non-members are $12 and will be available for purchase in advance only at springspreserve.org beginning Sept. 7.

