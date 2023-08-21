‘Haunted Harvest’ Halloween event set to return to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

Springs Preserve Haunted Harvest
Springs Preserve Haunted Harvest(Springs Preserve)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve announced that its annual Halloween event will once again be held this year.

According to the Springs Preserve, the “Haunted Harvest” event will be offered Oct. 19-22 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The “safe and family-friendly, all-ages outdoor event” will feature trick-or-treat stations and live entertainment, according to the Springs Preserve.

Guests can also put their bravery to the test at Boo!town, where “ghostly characters are lurking about.”

All attendees must have a ticket in order to attend the “Haunted Harvest” event. According to Springs Preserve, tickets for non-members are $12 and will be available for purchase in advance only at springspreserve.org beginning Sept. 7.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Hilary
Gov. Lombardo, Clark and Nye counties declare state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
ALERT WEEKEND: Hurricane Hilary’s Rain Arriving This Weekend in Las Vegas
Henderson, Nev.'s Arlie Daniel IV celebrates as he stands on first base after driving in a run...
Henderson Little League beats Midwest; to play again Tuesday
Schools closed generic.
Nye County schools to close Monday due to storms
Historic flooding on the Las Vegas Strip
GALLERY: Historic Las Vegas flooding before the basins

Latest News

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Some of the former cast of "Jersey Boys" join us to talk about reuniting together to perform...
The Fourmers performing at South Point
Former 'SNL' cast member & actor Tim Meadows joins us to talk about his shows at Jimmy Kimmel's...
Comedian & actor Tim Meadows performing in Vegas
Mentalist & magician Kent Axell gives a preview of what to expect during the "Ghost Stories"...
Ghost Stories at 1923 Prohibition Bar