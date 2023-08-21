Guest wins 10 slot jackpots totaling over $2M at Las Vegas Strip property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The odds were in the favor of a guest at a Las Vegas Strip resort over the weekend after they won 10 jackpots in two days.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, won five slot jackpots Friday night at Caesars Palace for a total of $1,052,500 in winnings.

However, the guest didn’t stop there.

Caesars said the same guest then won another five jackpots on Saturday for a total of $1,020,331. The guest’s total winning for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831, the company said.

