Golden Knights release additional opportunities for 2023 VGK Golf Classic

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights announced that foursomes and higher tiered sponsorship packages for the 2023 VGK Golf Classic presented by Wynn Resorts are sold out, but additional opportunities have been released.

According to a media release, a new Master Class option is available that can be purchased for those who would like to participate in the tournament but may not be a golfer or missed out on the foursomes. With Master Class admission, guests will be guided by a team of the resort’s pastry chefs at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas to learn new culinary skills, including entertaining demos, pro tips and techniques with a Vegas Golden Knights flair.

The Master Class will also include access to the post-tournament reception held at Wynn Golf Club. Limited sponsorship opportunities remain available and can be explored at this link.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.