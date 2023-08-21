Golden Knights release additional opportunities for 2023 VGK Golf Classic

2023 VGK Golf Classic
2023 VGK Golf Classic(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights announced that foursomes and higher tiered sponsorship packages for the 2023 VGK Golf Classic presented by Wynn Resorts are sold out, but additional opportunities have been released.

According to a media release, a new Master Class option is available that can be purchased for those who would like to participate in the tournament but may not be a golfer or missed out on the foursomes. With Master Class admission, guests will be guided by a team of the resort’s pastry chefs at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas to learn new culinary skills, including entertaining demos, pro tips and techniques with a Vegas Golden Knights flair.

The Master Class will also include access to the post-tournament reception held at Wynn Golf Club. Limited sponsorship opportunities remain available and can be explored at this link.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Hilary
Gov. Lombardo, Clark and Nye counties declare state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary
Henderson, Nev.'s Arlie Daniel IV celebrates as he stands on first base after driving in a run...
Henderson Little League beats Midwest; to play again Tuesday
Historic flooding on the Las Vegas Strip
GALLERY: Historic Las Vegas flooding before the basins
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
ALERT WEEKEND: Hurricane Hilary’s Rain Arriving This Weekend in Las Vegas

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated...
Golden Knights captain Stone played with fractured wrist in Stanley Cup Final
Henderson baseball team wins first game of regional Little League World Series tournament
Golden Knights, Silver Knights donate $10K toward Henderson team in Little League World Series
RTC Game Day Express bus outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
RTC again offering $4 round-trip rides for Raiders, Golden Knights home games
Fans pack Toshiba Plaza as the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup
Vegas Golden Knights announce ticket sale dates