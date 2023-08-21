Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 on Monday released a schedule breakdown for the races that are set to take place as part of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World” Nov. 16-18. Running over three days, the practice day events will be held on Thursday, qualifying day is set for Friday and the official grand prix race day will be held on Saturday.

The race will feature a 3.8-mile track that will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels as drivers reach speeds of up to 212 mph.

F1 provided the below schedule breakdown for each day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend:

    • Thursday, Nov. 16
      • 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure
      • 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot
      • 8:30 p.m. : Practice 1
      • 12 a.m.: Practice 2 (11/17)
      • 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/17)
    • Friday, Nov. 17
      • 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure
      • 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot
      • 8:30 p.m.: Practice 3
      • 12 a.m.: Qualifying (11/18)
      • 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/18)
    • Saturday, Nov. 18
      • 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure
      • 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot
      • 10 p.m.: Las Vegas Grand Prix
      • 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/19)

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Hilary
Gov. Lombardo, Clark and Nye counties declare state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
ALERT WEEKEND: Hurricane Hilary’s Rain Arriving This Weekend in Las Vegas
Henderson, Nev.'s Arlie Daniel IV celebrates as he stands on first base after driving in a run...
Henderson Little League beats Midwest; to play again Tuesday
Schools closed generic.
Nye County schools to close Monday due to storms
Historic flooding on the Las Vegas Strip
GALLERY: Historic Las Vegas flooding before the basins

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws during the first half of a preseason NFL...
Jimmy Garoppolo looks sharp in his Raiders debut, and Vegas beats the Rams 34-17
Henderson, Nev.'s Arlie Daniel IV celebrates as he stands on first base after driving in a run...
Henderson Little League beats Midwest; to play again Tuesday
Henderson, Nev., lines the first baseline and Smithfield, R.I. lines the third baseline at...
Henderson Little League dominates Ohio to avoid elimination; to face North Dakota Sunday
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) hugs New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr...
Saints QB Derek Carr getting to know new teammates better with cross-country trip