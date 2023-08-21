Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 on Monday released a schedule breakdown for the races that are set to take place as part of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World” Nov. 16-18. Running over three days, the practice day events will be held on Thursday, qualifying day is set for Friday and the official grand prix race day will be held on Saturday.

The race will feature a 3.8-mile track that will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels as drivers reach speeds of up to 212 mph.

F1 provided the below schedule breakdown for each day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend:

Thursday, Nov. 16 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot 8:30 p.m. : Practice 1 12 a.m.: Practice 2 (11/17) 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/17)



Friday, Nov. 17 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot 8:30 p.m.: Practice 3 12 a.m.: Qualifying (11/18) 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/18)



Saturday, Nov. 18 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot 10 p.m.: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/19)



