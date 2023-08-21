Former LSU star Sha’carri Richardson blazes to 1st World Championship in 100M

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023
BUDAPEST (WAFB) - Former LSU track star Sha’carri Richardson blazed her way in comeback fashion to win her first-ever World Championship in the 100M in Budapest on Monday, August 21.

The former Tiger was in Lane 9 and ran a personal best of 10.65, which is a world record, and beat a star-studded field. Richardson beat Jamaicans Shericka Jackson by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.

It was Richardson’s first appearance in the World Championship and her time of 10.65 is tied for No. 5 fastest time in the world.

