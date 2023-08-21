Forecast Outlook - 08/21/23

Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary Batters Southern Nye County/Spring Mountains
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Post-tropical cyclone Hilary continues to bring moisture over the Spring Mountains, Southern Nye County and San Bernadino County early Monday morning. Showers and storms will slowly come to an end by the late morning, and much drier weather is expected for the rest of the day.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 9AM this morning for Pahrump and the Spring Mountains. The High Wind Warning has expired this morning for the FOX 5 viewing area. By tomorrow, there’s a chance for monsoon showers and storms, but better chance remain in the forecast for the rest of the work week.

Temperatures will gradually warm up in the middle and upper 90s by Friday and into the weekend. We’ll keep pop-up showers and thunderstorms through Friday, but a dry and warm weekend looks to be in our cards.

