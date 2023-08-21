Federal indictment released on Nye County captain facing fraud charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nye County Sherrif’s Office Captain David Boruchowitz is facing numerous counts of wire fraud in connection to a federal indictment on Friday.

Boruchowitz is charged with four counts of wire fraud, deprivation of rights under color of law, and perjury.

The federal indictment alleges that as deputy sheriff with the NCSO, Boruchowitz falsely arrested the former CEO of Valley Electric Association, Angela Evans.

“On or about and during February 2019, Boruchowitz and others known and unknown to the Grand Jury aided and abetted by each other, knowingly made and caused to be made, numerous misrepresentations and omissions of material fact as a part of a scheme to defraud and fraudulently deprive Evans of her job as CEO of VEA and to obtain a position on the VEA Board,” the indictment reads.

Boruchowitz alleged that Evans committed crimes and obtained search warrants based on false allegations as part of the scheme and falsely arrested her on Feb. 26, 2019.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 16.

