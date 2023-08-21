Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs booked into Nevada prison, records show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs has been booked into a Nevada prison, records show.

According to an inmate search from the Nevada Department of Corrections, Ruggs has been booked into High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs.

The once first-round NFL draft pick was sentenced Aug. 9 to a minimum of three years and a maximum of ten years in state prison after he agreed to plead guilty to a pair of charges following a fiery 2021 DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman and her dog, Max.

The former wide receiver, now 24 years old, was reportedly driving as fast as 156mph with a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit when his Chevrolet Corvette struck and killed Tina Tintor in her Toyota RAV4 early on the morning of November 2, 2021.

As part of a plea deal, Ruggs agreed to plead guilty to charges of DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter. In exchange, additional charges against him were dismissed.

The minimum three-year sentence cannot be reduced by converting the year and a half that he has spent on house arrest to time already served.

