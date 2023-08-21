Driver arrested after doing donuts at busy Atlanta intersection

(NO SOUND) A Georgia State trooper jumped into action after a driver of a pickup truck performed donuts at a busy Atlanta intersection, hitting multiple people.
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A driver is in jail after doing donuts in the middle of a crowded intersection in the middle of the day, hitting people standing in the road as he drove, WANF reported.

Video shows the chaos Sunday at the intersection of Northside Drive and 17th Street in Atlanta. You can see traffic completely stopped as multiple vehicles do donuts in the intersection while drivers and passengers hang out the windows.

There are numerous onlookers standing in the road while all of this is happening.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper eventually shows up to break up the scene, sending spectators running.

The driver of a black Ford F-150 who was doing donuts tried to drive away from the trooper, hitting several people in the process and injuring at least one, according to officials.

The trooper is seen in the video using a PIT maneuver to stop the truck before getting out with his gun drawn, jumping onto the hood of his patrol car, pulling the driver out of the truck through the driver’s side window onto the hood of his patrol car and arresting the driver.

The Georgia State Patrol said this was a felony stop, and the driver is in custody.

Street racing and stunt driving incidents have been an issue around Atlanta. In April, five arrests were made in an illegal street racing incident at Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

Atlanta police said the issue amplifies in the summer, and deterring street racing activity is a top priority for them and partnering agencies.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

