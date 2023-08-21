“Don’t ever underestimate the power of Mother Nature.” Nye County Sheriff warns residents as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches

By Shawna Khalafi
Aug. 20, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Southern Nevada begins to feel the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary’s impact, the town of Pahrump in southwest Nye County could experience a weather event unlike anything it’s seen in recent history.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said the area is not necessarily prepared for this type of storm.

“Our infrastructure here in Pahrump and in Nye County altogether is not prepared for a major rain event like this. We don’t have flood channels, we don’t have retention basins,” said Sheriff McGill.

Sheriff McGill said the main priority now is the safety of residents, and the Red Cross is ready to help. They started mobilizing their teams across Southern Nevada late last week.

“We’ve been staging our equipment in various areas that we worried about having washouts. So we’ve actually staged equipment to be able to support the Moapa Valley as well as the Pahrump valley because of the tendency of the roads to wash out and having substantial flooding in those areas,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter Sunday afternoon at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump.

Sheriff McGill said crews are prepared for rescue efforts in the aftermath of the storm.

“If we get calls of people needing assistance, we’re going to do everything in our power to get there,” said Sheriff McGill. “We do have assistance from national guard that was activated by the governor, and they have delivered high-water vehicles that will allow us to get places where we may not be able to in a regular patrol vehicle or a pickup.”

