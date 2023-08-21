Dog who went missing in suspected DUI crash in Boulder City dies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog who went missing after a suspected DUI crash in Boulder City has died.

Boulder City officials said “Buddy” was hit by a car sometime after he ran off from the crash that happened on Aug. 5.

A car rolled over on Boulder City Parkway and police said alcohol containers were scattered around the vehicle. The driver, who police say was also ejected, ended up in the hospital, while Buddy darted into the desert.

Boulder City Animal Control said they had seen the dog multiple times in the desert but were unable to catch him.

