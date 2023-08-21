Dog that works at Harry Reid in the running for TSA’s ‘Cutest Canine’ title

Dina is one of four finalists in TSA's "Cutest Canine" contest
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Voting is underway in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) 2023 Cutest Canine contest, and Southern Nevada residents are invited to vote now for a local canine who works at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

According to a media release, Dina is a three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer (GSP) and works with her handler Nick at LAS. She is one of four semi-finalists in this year’s Cutest Canine contest, and you can vote for Dina now through 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

All voting is being conducted via TSA’s social media platforms including its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. The two top vote getters will square off for an additional round of voting this week. TSA will announce its “Top Dog” on Monday, August 28, to coincide with National Dog Day.

She can be seen working regularly at LAS as part of TSA’s security operations. Dina is all-black, a rarity for a GSP, and is often misidentified as a black Lab. Dina was one of several TSA canines who worked at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix earlier this year to keep the venues safe and secure for football fans.

TSA utilizes canines like Dina in its security operations nationwide. They are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials. These highly-skilled dogs are paired with handlers and utilize their keen sense of smell when working in a busy transportation environment.

Dina works for DHS at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
Canines are a visible layer of security and they supplement TSA’s efforts to keep travelers safe and secure. In addition to working in aviation environment, they are also trained to work in mass transit, commuter rail and maritime venues. TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide.

In addition to Dina, the other semi-finalists in this year’s contest are Zeta, a GSP from Tampa International Airport; Zita, a GSP from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport; and Joker-Jordan, a Belgian Malinois from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

