Death Valley sees possible new record of single-day rainfall

The National Park Service provided this photograph showing that Death Valley National Park is closed due to flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.(National Park Service)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Death Valley National Park saw a year’s worth of rain on Sunday, beating the record set last year if verified.

“The unprecedented rain came in two bursts, with about an inch of rain Sunday morning and another inch of rain Sunday night. Preliminary data from the official National Weather Service rain gauge at Furnace Creek recorded 2.20 inches of rain – the park’s average annual rainfall,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Once verified, this would be the single rainiest day in Furnace Creek history beating the record of 1.7 inches set Aug. 5, 2022. Higher amounts of rain fell in the mountains.

Electrical service was restored to the park earlier this afternoon but landline telephones are still down. A broken sewer line releasing raw sewage into the desert is being responded to below Stovepipe Wells.

The park remains closed and it is not known when it will reopen.

