Brightline waiting for $3.75B federal grant for high-speed rail between Las Vegas, Southern California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The stage is set for a high-speed speed rail system between and Southern California.

Brightline, the company set to construct the project, has now completed all the permitting it needs to move forward. All the project needs now is more than $3 billion in federal funding.

However, the Nevada Department of Transportation asking its federal counterpart to sign off on a $3.75 billion grant to make it happen.

At least $800 million of those dollars would go to I-15 road improvements, officials say. Ultimately, however, the goal for the project is to get millions of cars off the notoriously congested interstate.

Upon completion, Brightline says the all-electric trains will travel 218 miles along the median of Interstate 15 at speeds of nearly 200 miles per hour. Trains will take passengers from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga in just two hours and ten minutes, according to the company.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.