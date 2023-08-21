Boil water notice issued for all Kyle Canyon residents after flooding damaged water system

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) on Monday is advising that a boil water notice has been issued for all residents in the Kyle Canyon area.

According to a news release, significant overnight flooding damaged a portion of the Kyle Canyon Water System, resulting in the LVVWD issuing a boil water notice for residents in the area.

The agency says that the “overnight flooding on Mt. Charleston, specifically within Kyle Canyon, caused a severe leak in the Kyle Canyon Water System, resulting in major reservoir tanks losing water pressure.”

Due to the issue, the Las Vegas Valley Water District, which operator of the Kyle Canyon Water District, is advising all Kyle Canyon residents to boil tap water before using it for drinking, food preparation, brushing teeth, washing dishes and making ice.

The agency reiterated that the boil water notice does not apply to water users of the Las Vegas Valley Water District. It is strictly for customers of the Kyle Canyon Water District on Mt. Charleston.

LVVWD says the boil water notice is in place “until further notice.”

LVVWD advises residents that a rolling boil of three minutes is sufficient. They also note that It is not necessary to boil water for showering or other external uses.

“This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the issue has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink,” the release states.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms, LVVWD says. Bottled water may also be used, the release adds.

The Water District will notify customers when the boil water order is lifted.

The agency also notes that all Kyle Canyon customers are also asked to shut off irrigation systems until further notice, which will help reduce demand on the water system.

