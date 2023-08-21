Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan

Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:59 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LIVONIA, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for missing endangered twins police said were abducted in Livonia, part of metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the 14-day-old twin boys—Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges—may be with two unidentified women.

The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows.

Montana and Matthew are described as Black and believed to be only wearing diapers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at (734) 466-2470 or 911.

