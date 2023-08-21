3 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at hookah lounge in south Seattle

Police say five guns were recovered at the scene. (KIRO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:27 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting Sunday at a hookah lounge in south Seattle, authorities said.

City police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the Sunday’s early morning shooting in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls, police said.

A 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man died at the scene, and a 30-year-old woman died at Harborview Medical Center, officials said. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Of the six people wounded, a 23-year-old man was in critical condition and the other five were in satisfactory condition, police said. They ranged in age from 21 to 38, officials said.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. Five guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that even as Seattle police “keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns – 869 through July – there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
ALERT WEEKEND: Hurricane Hilary’s Rain Arriving This Weekend in Las Vegas
Historic flooding on the Las Vegas Strip
GALLERY: Historic Las Vegas flooding before the basins
Boat and ramp damaged on Lake Mead
Boats and docks damaged after Friday winds at Lake Mead
Tropical Storm Hilary
Gov. Lombardo, Clark and Nye counties declare state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary
Sandbags
Where to get sandbags for Las Vegas, Henderson ahead of Hurricane Hilary

Latest News

Loren Esse is facing charges for his alleged participation in a money laundering scheme. Police...
Scam victim tricked into stealing $200,000 for scammers, police say
Police say the man sent scammers around $200,000 he had obtained from other people. (KCCI, DES...
Suspect in money laundering case tricked into working for scammers, police say
Three affidavits detail the reasons police gave for requesting search warrants for a Kansas...
Police say they were investigating possible identify theft in Kansas newspaper raid
The desert resort city of Palm Springs saw nearly 3 inches of rain in just one day, more than...
Rain floods streets in Palm Springs, drone footage shows (no audio)
Nye County prepares for Tropical Storm Hilary impact
“Don’t ever underestimate the power of Mother Nature.” Nye County Sheriff warns residents as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches