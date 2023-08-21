2 teens arrested, 2 sought in a drive-by shooting that mistakenly killed a 5-year-old girl

Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the...
Albuquerque police leaders discussed the charges filed against four teenagers accused in the murder of a 5-year-old child.(Albuquerque Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four teenagers have been charged in a drive-by shooting that mistakenly killed a 5-year-old girl as she slept inside a trailer home in southwest Albuquerque last week, authorities said Monday.

City police said the girl wasn’t targeted and a teenage boy living in the trailer with his grandmother had a feud since middle school with one of the charged teens and the dispute had escalated.

“We do not believe that this shooting was random,” said Cecily Barker, a deputy chief for the police department’s investigative bureau. “We determined early on that a teenager who lived at that residence was the target of the shooting.”

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, are in custody while two brothers, ages 15 and 17, still are being sought in the murder case, police said at a news conference.

The Associated Press is not naming the four teens because they are juveniles.

Police said the teens were in two stolen vehicles that entered a mobile home park around 6 a.m. on Aug. 13.

They say several gunshots were fired from at least one of the vehicles toward a trailer where Galilea Samaniego was sleeping with her two sisters.

Police said Samaniego was struck in the head by a bullet and later died at a hospital.

Barker said police were able to “tie cases to several incidents that involve the same juveniles.”

The four suspects have been charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, according to police.

Authorities said a fundraiser has been arranged for Samaniego’s burial services.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Hilary
Gov. Lombardo, Clark and Nye counties declare state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary
Henderson, Nev.'s Arlie Daniel IV celebrates as he stands on first base after driving in a run...
Henderson Little League beats Midwest; to play again Tuesday
Historic flooding on the Las Vegas Strip
GALLERY: Historic Las Vegas flooding before the basins
Mercedes' George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch...
Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
ALERT WEEKEND: Hurricane Hilary’s Rain Arriving This Weekend in Las Vegas

Latest News

President Biden and the first lady are walking through the charred remains of Lahaina, where...
LIVE: President Biden calls devastation in Lahaina ‘overwhelming,’ pledges long-term support
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump says he will surrender Thursday in Georgia election case
FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari given life sentence and over $15M in penalty
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet first responders as they visit areas...
Biden says federal government will help Maui ‘for as long as it takes’ to recover from wildfire
A toppled tree from the tropical storm covers a car in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023....
Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California. Now it’s threatening Oregon and Idaho