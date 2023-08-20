Western Arizona expecting heavy storms ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary

Flooding is expected in some west Arizona areas as Tropical Storm Hilary pushes further in.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall along the California and Mexico coast, parts of Arizona are expecting heavy thunderstorms and severe winds on Sunday. Around 11 a.m., Hilary made landfall along Mexico’s Baja Coast, and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were placed in effect for California cities near the Yuma border. Most of the storm is expected to hit western Arizona, including Yuma and Lake Havasu.

According to the National Weather Service Phoenix, severe thunderstorms will be possible, with a risk of winds and isolated tornadoes in southwest Arizona and California. On Sunday morning, the Phoenix area saw cool temperatures and little, isolated showers. In addition to Hilary’s impact, parts of Mohave County are being evacuated due to flooding risks. A “GO” evacuation order has been issued for Temple Bar and Willow Beach areas of Lake Mead National Park. The National Park Service is recommending everyone in the area evacuate to higher elevations.

In Yuma, so far, winds have been reported to be over 60 mph and causing reduced visibility from the blowing dust.

Forecasters expect Hilary to make history as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. The storm had weakened from Category 4 to a tropical storm. Hilary hit the coast about 150 miles south of Ensenada, Mexico. The storm has already caused flooding along the length of the Baja peninsula, and torrential rains threatened mudslide-prone Tijuana, where improvised houses cling to hillsides just south of the U.S. border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WEATHER VIDEOS AND PHOTOS

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back often for the latest updates.

