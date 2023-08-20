Western Arizona expecting heavy storms ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall along the California and Mexico coast, parts of Arizona are expecting heavy thunderstorms and severe winds on Sunday. Around 11 a.m., Hilary made landfall along Mexico’s Baja Coast, and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were placed in effect for California cities near the Yuma border. Most of the storm is expected to hit western Arizona, including Yuma and Lake Havasu.

11:35 AM MST: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for southwest Imperial County including El Centro. A line of severe thunderstorms is moving west at 60 mph! Please seek shelter if you are in the path of these dangerous storms! #azwx pic.twitter.com/RKkwqlqmNx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2023

According to the National Weather Service Phoenix, severe thunderstorms will be possible, with a risk of winds and isolated tornadoes in southwest Arizona and California. On Sunday morning, the Phoenix area saw cool temperatures and little, isolated showers. In addition to Hilary’s impact, parts of Mohave County are being evacuated due to flooding risks. A “GO” evacuation order has been issued for Temple Bar and Willow Beach areas of Lake Mead National Park. The National Park Service is recommending everyone in the area evacuate to higher elevations.

In Yuma, so far, winds have been reported to be over 60 mph and causing reduced visibility from the blowing dust.

12:40 PM MST: Strong winds have been recorded in the Yuma area. Winds are currently gusting over 60 mph with reduced visibilities being observed due to blowing dust. A Blowing Dust Advisory is now in effect. #azwx pic.twitter.com/q6gDYTLatT — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2023

Forecasters expect Hilary to make history as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. The storm had weakened from Category 4 to a tropical storm. Hilary hit the coast about 150 miles south of Ensenada, Mexico. The storm has already caused flooding along the length of the Baja peninsula, and torrential rains threatened mudslide-prone Tijuana, where improvised houses cling to hillsides just south of the U.S. border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

