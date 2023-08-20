Supplies running low at free sandbag sites as threat of Hurricane Hilary approaches

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The scramble for sandbags is on, as Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain and potential flooding to Southern Nevada.

“Pretty nervous. I’m worried it’s going to over-flood, but it’s better to have this and not need it than to not have it,” said Las Vegas resident Thomas Mckeehan.

As people prepare for potential flooding, several free sandbag pickup sites have been set up across the valley.

“We were told it’s going to flood really bad in our area. Luckily, we’re on top of a hill, but we wanted to get sandbags just in case because our backyard pools up really badly,” said Mckeehan. “If you live at the bottom of a hill area, get some water, food, boards, more sandbags if you haven’t already.”

A steady stream of people stopped by, bagging and loading up sandbags Saturday afternoon.

“I’m from South Carolina so... I just know hurricanes, and they’re very unpredictable,” said North Las Vegas resident Kenneth Gant

At the location near Cheyenne and Buffalo, supplies for sandbags were scarce once again Saturday, after the site ran out of sand and bags twice Friday night.

“Looks like we’re running a little bit low on sand, not sure if it’s going to be restocked or not,” said North Las Vegas resident Megan Cady. “Supplies are running low. They ran out of bags already before we got here, so now they’re plastic bags, which you can’t fill up that much without them ripping, so I would definitely get a move on it if you haven’t picked up any yet.”

The City of Las Vegas put out an update Saturday afternoon, saying crews will continue working to restock sand at that location as well as the Bonanza site.

The city also said you should bring a shovel because you’ll be filling the bags yourself, maybe with help of fellow southern Nevadans.

“I see a lot of comradery going on, everybody’s helping each other out, so it’s good to see the community come together in times like this,” said Gant.

For a full list of sandbag distribution sites, click here: Where to get sandbags.

