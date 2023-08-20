Nye County schools to close Monday due to storms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nye County School District preemptively closed schools for Monday due to anticipated storms from Tropical Storm Hilary.

All schools will be closed includes the cancellation of extra-curricular activities, such as athletics and other events.

The closure comes after the county declared a state of emergency and recommended residents stay home during the storms.

“This decision was made out of extreme caution for the safety of all Nye County School District students and staff,” the district said in a release.

The district said it plans to continue with school as normal on Tuesday.

