Henderson Little League beats Midwest; to play again Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Little League beat North Dakota Sunday, once again moving on in the Little League World Series.

Henderson won 7-1 in seven innings, just a day after run-ruling Ohio in four innings.

Henderson remains in the elimination bracket and will play Tuesday at 12 p.m. PT. Their opponent was undetermined as of Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.