Henderson Little League beats Midwest; to play again Tuesday

Henderson, Nev.'s Arlie Daniel IV celebrates as he stands on first base after driving in a run...
Henderson, Nev.'s Arlie Daniel IV celebrates as he stands on first base after driving in a run with a single off Fargo, N.D.'s Reese Evenson during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Little League beat North Dakota Sunday, once again moving on in the Little League World Series.

Henderson won 7-1 in seven innings, just a day after run-ruling Ohio in four innings.

Henderson remains in the elimination bracket and will play Tuesday at 12 p.m. PT. Their opponent was undetermined as of Sunday afternoon.

Henderson, Nev., lines the first baseline and Smithfield, R.I. lines the third baseline at...
