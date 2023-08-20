Gov. Lombardo, Clark and Nye counties declare state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Joe Lombardo, Clark County and Nye County declared a state of emergency Sunday ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary’s arrival in Nevada.

Hilary made landfall early Sunday. Forecasters expected Hilary to make history as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages.

Gov. Lombardo made the emergency declaration after previously deploying the Nevada National Guard to respond to areas that may be impacted by Hilary. An emergency declaration allows more resources to respond to the emergency, including federal resources.

“My administration will continue to work diligently with state, federal, tribal, and local partners in preparation and response to this severe weather event. Hurricane Hilary represents a serious threat to our communities, and once again, I implore all Nevadans to prepare for flooding, remain vigilant, and to follow all guidance from state and local emergency officials,” Gov. Lombardo said in a statement.

Clark and Nye counties also declared a state of emergency. Nye County officials said they anticipate “major to historic” flood impacts for much of the region. The National Weather Service said Clark, Mohave and Nye counties all had “major” weather risk on Sunday.

Clark County officials said they do not foresee any impacts to operations or employees coming to work on Monday, but advised checking in with direct supervisors.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

