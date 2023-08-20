Forecast Outlook-8/20/23

Hilary’s Impact Being Felt Sunday In Las Vegas
By Les Krifaton
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The record rainfall we had Saturday is just the start of some very active weather heading toward us.

The potential for much more rain along with strong wind gusts exists as Hilary makes land early Sunday afternoon.

When Hilary makes landfall it will become a tropical storm that could bring some excessive rainfall to the southwest.

That being said the jet stream (a core of strong winds around 5 to 7 miles above the Earth’s surface) could also create brief tornado spins.

From Yucca Valley to Death Valley to Amargosa Valley between 2 and 5 inches of rain is forecast.

Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains could get up 8 inches of rain while the Las Vegas Valley could see an additional 1 to 2 inches.

The heaviest bands of rain can be expected Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

On top of the rain, wind gusts could reach up to 60 MPH in some parts of the valley between 2 PM Sunday and 5 AM Monday.

By Tuesday Hilary will be done but there will still be allot of lingering moisture which could add more rainfall accumulation for the valley.

We have enough instability to have rain chances in our forecast through the next several days.

