Forecast Outlook-8/19/23

Hilary Heading Our Way
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are expecting historic rainfall through Monday for our area all thanks to what is Hurricane Hilary.

The hurricane is expected to become a tropical storm when it reaches Southern California Sunday.

We are still on track to pick up one or two inches of rain by the time this system dies off Monday night.

After that we’ll have residual moisture lingering for a few days.

One uncertainty is the wind.

Usually these storms pack thunder and lightning and that usually means outflow winds.

Saturday night, the wind forecast doesn’t look that intense the next few days.

Our daytime temperatures will also stay well below normal through the 7-day forecast.

No 100 degree days forecast over the next 7-days.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandbags
Where to get sandbags for Las Vegas, Henderson ahead of Hurricane Hilary
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
ALERT WEEKEND: Hurricane Hilary’s Rain Arriving This Weekend in Las Vegas
Historic flooding on the Las Vegas Strip
GALLERY: Historic Las Vegas flooding before the basins
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary could bring heavy rain to Southern Nevada
David Boruchowitz exiting the Las Vegas Federal Courthouse Friday
Nye County captain arraigned in federal court in Las Vegas

Latest News

FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
Tropical Moisture Bringing Us A Wet Weekend
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Friday, August 18 EVENING weather update
Friday, August 18 PM weather update
Friday, August 18 PM weather update
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
ALERT WEEKEND: Hurricane Hilary’s Rain Arriving This Weekend in Las Vegas