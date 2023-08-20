Forecast Outlook-8/19/23

We are expecting historic rainfall through Monday for our area all thanks to what is Hurricane Hilary.

The hurricane is expected to become a tropical storm when it reaches Southern California Sunday.

We are still on track to pick up one or two inches of rain by the time this system dies off Monday night.

After that we’ll have residual moisture lingering for a few days.

One uncertainty is the wind.

Usually these storms pack thunder and lightning and that usually means outflow winds.

Saturday night, the wind forecast doesn’t look that intense the next few days.

Our daytime temperatures will also stay well below normal through the 7-day forecast.

No 100 degree days forecast over the next 7-days.

