Tropical Moisture Bringing Us A Wet Weekend

By Les Krifaton
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hurricane Hilary remains a category 4 hurricane as it heads north but will weaken as it moves into cooler waters.

It’s still going to pack quite the punch for the Las Vegas Valley as it moves over us.

As a cyclone Hilary will bring us lots of active weather the next few days including widespread heavy rain.

A flood watch will be in effect through Monday afternoon as we might be able to measure our rainfall over the next few days in inches.

Tropical Cyclone Hilary will hover around us the next few days and will not only bring the rain but also much cooler temperatures.

Our normal daytime high for August 19th is 103. We will be challenged to reach 90 degrees Saturday.

Heaviest rain could move in Saturday night and last through Monday.

Once Hilary lifts rich tropical moisture will remain in place with a strong southerly flow.

That could produce more showers for the week ahead although this pattern tends to favor higher elevations....along with monsoonal conditions.

