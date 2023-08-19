Preparing for potential flooding, volunteers distribute sandbags as supply runs low

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hurricane’s Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain, along with concern, to Southern Nevada.

“It’s a little scary just because we’re in the desert. If it floods, where are we going to go?” said Las Vegas Resident Louis Jones.

Free sandbag distribution sites have been set up to help people prepare for potential flooding, including one near Cheyenne and Buffalo in Northwest Las Vegas.

“They kind of left out the part at self-serve,” said Jones, “which it’s like what about the elderly people? How are they supposed to scoop sand and bag it up and take it to the car all at the same time?”

So, Jones stuck around to bag up sand for people in need.

Over two hours, several volunteers joined in, bagging up and giving out more than a hundred sandbags until the supply was gone.

“This is what brings the community together, no matter what. It’s the little things that always matter,” said Jones. “The more you put out an act of kindness, the more people are going to see it and want to do it.”

Some said they’re disappointed with the lack of organization at the sandbag site, and they’re worried for the vulnerable during this storm.

“It was kind of a little depressing because it’s like yeah, you’ve got to fend for yourself, but at the same time, it’s like you still got elderly people who need that help too,” said Jones. “You can’t just say, ‘Hey, here’s a shovel. Get as much as you want.’”

“Who’s going to help them if their house is flooded?” he added. “They have medical equipment that they have to be responsible for, so it’s like somebody’s got to help them.”

For a full list of sandbag distribution sites, click here: Where to get sandbags.

