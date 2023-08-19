Nye County captain indicted, seen in federal court in Las Vegas

David Boruchowitz exiting the Las Vegas Federal Courthouse Friday
David Boruchowitz exiting the Las Vegas Federal Courthouse Friday(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nye County captain was arrested, indicted and was seen in federal court in Las Vegas on Friday.

FOX5 was the only TV station that captured David Boruchowitz exiting the Las Vegas Federal Courthouse Friday.

According to the U.S. District Court of Nevada, Boruchowitz appeared in court on federal wire fraud, perjury and civil rights violations charges. Boruchowitz is accused of falsely arresting the former CEO of Valley Electric Association.

The indictment alleges that Boruchowitz falsely arrested the former VEA CEO without probable cause. The indictment alleges that Boruchowitz made false statements and omitted material facts to obtain court documents as part of a broader plan to get the CEO fired.

The indictment also alleges that Boruchowitz perjured himself when he falsely testified during a federal civil deposition on his knowledge and involvement surrounding the arrest.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they were aware of allegations that Boruchowitz was arrested by the FBI.

“There has been an ongoing investigation, however, I do not have any information as to him being taken into custody or not,” Sheriff Joe McGill said in the post.

The county manager’s office confirmed Boruchowitz’s arrest and directed further questions to Sheriff McGill. He has not responded to a request for comment.

Boruchowitz was arraigned Friday with a trial set to begin Oct. 16, 2023.

