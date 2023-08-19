Las Vegas Valley prepares for heavy rain, potential floods

Some Las Vegas Valley parks can serve as water retention basins during heavy rain and flooding
Some Las Vegas Valley parks can serve as water retention basins during heavy rain and flooding(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “It is kind of all hands on deck, especially for Sunday,” said Steven Parrish, General Manager and Chief Engineer for the Clark County Regional Flood Control District, when asked about preparations for the storms hitting the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

“We make sure they have the equipment and things, availability should it be necessary, to keep channels clear and detention basins functioning,” he continued.

On Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for central Clark County until 7 p.m. The Regional Flood Control District said that there are over 600 miles of storm drains and channels and over 100 detention basins countywide.

Some parks double as retention basins, such as Pebble Park in Henderson. When heavy rain arrives, it is able to hold water and slow down water flow. Flood Control District advises that those locations become very dangerous during those situations, and they advise everyone to avoid them and to shelter in place. Currents in the basins can reach 30 MPH.

Parrish said that they are currently coordinating with emergency management personnel as well as public works to deploy the right resources to be prepared for the weekend.

