Henderson Little League dominates Ohio to avoid elimination; to face North Dakota Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Little League dominated Ohio on Saturday, avoiding elimination and moving on in the Little League World Series.

Henderson, playing as the Mountain team in the LLWS, beat Ohio 13-2 in four innings, 10 of which were scored in the first two innings.

Henderson will play North Dakota Sunday at 11 a.m. PT on ABC in the elimination bracket.

