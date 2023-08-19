Henderson Little League dominates Ohio to avoid elimination; to face North Dakota Sunday

Henderson, Nev., lines the first baseline and Smithfield, R.I. lines the third baseline at Lamade Stadium during team introductions before a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Little League dominated Ohio on Saturday, avoiding elimination and moving on in the Little League World Series.

Henderson, playing as the Mountain team in the LLWS, beat Ohio 13-2 in four innings, 10 of which were scored in the first two innings.

Henderson will play North Dakota Sunday at 11 a.m. PT on ABC in the elimination bracket.

