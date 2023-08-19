Gov. Lombardo activates National Guard ahead of Hurricane Hilary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Joe Lombardo announced that he would activate 100 Nevada National Guard troops to southern Nevada ahead of Hurricane Hilary making landfall.

According to a media release, the troops will be staged to support southern counties that are impacted by the severe weather.

“Ahead of Hurricane Hilary, I’ve made the decision to activate 100 Nevada National Guardsmen to support Southern Nevada. These Guardsmen will be put in place to provide support to southern counties, which may be significantly impacted by flooding,” said Gov. Lombardo. “As the state takes the necessary steps to prepare for flooding and severe weather, I strongly urge all Nevadans to do the same. By making a plan ahead of time, Nevadans can ensure that their families and loved ones remain safe amidst Hurricane Hilary.”

The Office of the Governor remains in close communication with the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (DEM), the National Weather Service, and other regional partners in anticipation of Hurricane Hilary and potential flooding throughout Nevada. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of Nevada from Saturday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 22 at 5:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.