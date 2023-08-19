GALLERY: Historic Las Vegas flooding before the basins

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hurricane Hilary is bringing storms, heavy rain, and potential flooding to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

The Clark County Regional Flood Control District said that there are now over 600 miles of storm drains and channels and over 100 detention basins countywide. But that wasn’t always the case.

Those systems were put in place following historic flooding in the 1970s and 1980s. Below is a gallery featuring photographs showing the devastation that heavy rains brought to the Las Vegas Strip decades ago.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for central Clark County until 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

