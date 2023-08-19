Boats and docks damaged after Friday winds at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boats and docks sustained plenty of damage Friday evening as winds kicked up high waves at Lake Mead.

The National Park Service said the area is being secured and assessed before allowing people to return to inspect the damage.

FOX5 heard from boaters and dock workers at Las Vegas Boat Harbor, who showed cell phone video of collided boats, bent metal and docks in disarray.

People described hearing scraping metal sounds as winds pushed docks towards each other. A worker at the Harbor House Cafe described what they saw.

“We heard a big loud pop outside...we thought maybe like a boat crashed into us or something. All we could see was a big old white cloud of dust and rain just smacking down on us. Then we heard another loud crack and another loud pop and then the power went out in the entire restaurant,” a worker named Teddy said, as the restaurant drifted towards the docks. Then we went straight towards all the boats. The boats that were in between got smashed, and the the ramp too got bent up,” he said. Workers made sure all the people in the restaurant got out safely.

Boaters got a message from the Marina to stay away from Lake Mead as damage is being assessed. Boaters told FOX5, they were anxious to see the damage.

Lake Mead officials told FOX5 they will be out at daybreak to assess the damage.

