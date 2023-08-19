911 callers on hold up to 10 minutes, Las Vegas Police blame low staffing and more calls

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Imagine calling 911 in a moment of crisis, just to wait for someone to pick up the phone. That’s the reality for some people in the Las Vegas Valley, holding up to 10 minutes for 911 calls and hours for non-emergency matters.

“When you think about the person who’s calling, realistically, 10 seconds can seem like a lifetime,” said Jose Hernandez, Las Vegas Metro Police Communications Bureau Commander.

The phone keeps ringing for some people calling 911 in the Las Vegas Valley. Often during times of desperate need, the clock is ticking with every ring.

“Currently, our average answer time for 911 calls is in the neighborhood of 47 seconds, which is still pretty high when you think about the overall need of someone who’s calling for police assistance,” said Hernandez. “During a busy hour, we’ve seen wait times up to 10 minutes.”

For non-emergency 311 calls, answered at a lower priority by Metro’s call center, current wait times range from 11 minutes up to four hours.

“We have citizens that are calling into the 311 line trying to get through to our organization, and they’re waiting an hour or longer for service,” said LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill. “That is not acceptable to me as your sheriff.”

Henandez said more calls are coming in, while staffing numbers are lacking, leading to the longer wait times.

In January, the call center answered more than 101,000 911 calls.

In February, more than 95,000.

In March, almost 108,000.

In April, 122,000.

In May, 139,000.

In June, 133,000.

“On an average, we’ll receive anywhere from 6,000 to 6,500 calls a day,” said Hernandez.

And those aren’t the only calls waiting on the line. Non-emergency calls add about 40,000 to those monthly numbers.

Hernandez said hang-up calls also prolong the process, so if you need emergency assistance, it’s best to wait on hold and keep your place in the queue.

“If not, our operators have to call that abandoned call, confirm what the need is, and then move on to the next call. That’s a person who’s waiting on 911 to get police assistance,” said Hernandez.

Las Vegas Metro Police operate the largest 911 call center in the state of Nevada, but it’s far from fully staffed.

“I am authorized 145 dispatchers, and we have 100 call takers,” said Hernandez. “As of what I have right now assigned, it’s about 50% of that.”

The academy just graduated its largest class of call-taker and dispatchers, but they still have several months of training before they can answer calls on their own.

“With this academy and the one coming up, hopefully another big class, those vacancies will pretty much be filled,” said Hernandez.

“We had to make a change and make it very quickly,” said Sheriff McMahill. “But I’m also not willing to sacrifice the type of people that we hire. I’m not willing to sacrifice our values and our goals because the men and women that you see before you are part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. They are the first first-responder.”

