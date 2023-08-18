Where to get sandbags for Las Vegas, Henderson ahead of Hurricane Hilary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Hurricane Hilary is expected to make landfall this weekend, worries of flooding have led local authorities to provide information on where to get sandbags.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the City will provide sandbags at the west yard, 2950 Ronemus Dr., and at the east yard, 3128 East Bonanza Road.

The Sandbag Store, 2752 Abels Lane, will also be leaving three pallets of sandbags outside of their offices this weekend for the public to use.

As #HurricaneHilary approaches, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is working to ensure the safety of our residents and community. We are expecting periods of heavy rain ☔and strong winds 💨through Monday. @CityOfLasVegas does provide sand and sandbags available outside of the following… pic.twitter.com/QfvOM7qvxh — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 18, 2023

For Henderson, pickup will be available for bags - without sand - Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park Senior Facility, 30 S Racetrack Road, and Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Dr.

Prepare for Hurricane Hilary☔💨



We are providing sandbags to residents for FREE in preparation for Hurricane Hilary. Sand is not included but can be found at any home improvement or garden nursery.



Pickup is available tomorrow, August 19, and Sunday, August 20, from 9am to… pic.twitter.com/MdmfqF2FSF — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) August 18, 2023

