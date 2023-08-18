Where to get sandbags for Las Vegas, Henderson ahead of Hurricane Hilary
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Hurricane Hilary is expected to make landfall this weekend, worries of flooding have led local authorities to provide information on where to get sandbags.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the City will provide sandbags at the west yard, 2950 Ronemus Dr., and at the east yard, 3128 East Bonanza Road.
The Sandbag Store, 2752 Abels Lane, will also be leaving three pallets of sandbags outside of their offices this weekend for the public to use.
For Henderson, pickup will be available for bags - without sand - Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park Senior Facility, 30 S Racetrack Road, and Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Dr.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.