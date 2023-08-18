Roads closing for Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project roadwork that began in October 2021 continues and will have paving on Charleston Boulevard from Aug. 24-26 , including paving of the outside lanes from Bruce Avenue to 15th Street.

According to a media release from the city, there will be restrictions at Bruce, Hillside Place, 13th, 16th, 17th and Spencer Streets starting Aug. 21 and continuing through Aug. 26, including the following:

Bruce Street will maintain traffic in both directions, but will shift through the Charleston intersection.

Southbound 16th Street traffic approaching Charleston will be detoured; only northbound traffic from Charleston Boulevard to northbound 16th Street will be allowed.

Hillside Place at Charleston will be restricted to a right turn only (eastbound) onto Charleston.

17th Street immediately south of Charleston will be closed for one day Aug. 24 to allow for paving the intersection; see map for alternate routes.

Spencer Street north of Charleston will be closed at the intersection for one day Aug. 25; see the map for alternate routes.

13th Street north of Charleston will remain closed for the remainder of the storm drain installation.

In order to ensure the safety of crews and vehicular traffic, the concrete barrier rail will remain in place between 11th Street and Hillside.

The Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project roadwork is expected to be completed by January 2024. The scope of the project includes storm drain installation on Fremont from Atlantic Avenue and proceeding west up Charleston Boulevard from Fremont to Maryland Parkway. Additional work will be performed on Maryland Parkway from Charleston to Stewart Avenue and on 13th Street from Charleston to Lewis Avenue. The project affects sections of several streets in Ward 3 and Ward 5 (see project map). Alternate east/west routes during the construction include Sahara Avenue and Stewart.

This $51.5 million project will install more than 10,000 feet of new, reinforced-concrete box, varying in size from six feet by five feet to 24 feet by six feet, within Charleston Boulevard from Fremont Street to Maryland Parkway. Additional storm drain, water supply and sewer improvements will be made through the corridor, as well as on adjacent side streets, including Fremont Street, Maryland Parkway and 13th Street. Throughout the project, there will be frequent lane switches and restrictions to accommodate the installation of storm drain laterals, median islands and pavement. Driveway access will be maintained at all times.

This project is part of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District’s master-planned facilities intended to alleviate the heavy flow of stormwater that flowed down the street surface of Charleston Boulevard in the past.

