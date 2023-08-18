Public works, F1 paving bring more traffic restrictions to resort corridor next week

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Public Works Projects and F1 paving operations will require traffic restrictions in the Las Vegas resort corridor next week.

Clark County listed the following restrictions next week:

Tropicana Ave.: Koval Ln. to Las Vegas Blvd., alternating eastbound and westbound (two lanes open), August 20-24, 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Las Vegas Blvd.:

  • I-215 to Dewey Dr, northbound (one lane open), August 20-24, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Bellagio to Aria, southbound (one lane closed), August 20-24, midnight to 9 a.m.
  • Tropicana Ave. to Aria, northbound (one lane open), August 20-24, midnight to 9 a.m.

Valley View Blvd.: At 215 (Maule Ave. to Martin Ave.): northbound and southbound fully closed, ongoing 24/7 for six months

Formula 1 Echelon Paving released the following schedule for the week:

Las Vegas Blvd.: Bellagio to Harmon Ave., northbound (one lane open), southbound (one lane open), west side of Las Vegas Blvd. closed, Thursday, August 24 at 1 a.m. until Friday, August 25 at 8 a.m.

Harmon Ave.: Las Vegas Blvd. to Planet Hollywood, eastbound (one lane open) and westbound (one lane open), Thursday, August 24 at 1 a.m. until Friday, August 25 at 8 a.m.

Las Vegas Blvd./Harmon Ave. Intersection: Las Vegas Blvd./Harmon Ave., Harmon eastbound closed to through traffic, Harmon Westbound closed to through traffic with one right turn lane open to Las Vegas Blvd. northbound, Las Vegas Blvd. northbound and southbound closed to through traffic at Harmon Ave., Thursday, August 24, midday for four hours.

