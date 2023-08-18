Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer

Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.
Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A driver is recovering after crashing their vehicle into multiple parked cars to avoid hitting a deer.

KTIV reports that the crash occurred Friday morning on Floyd Boulevard, a few minutes from downtown Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway and ended up losing control of their car.

The vehicle struck 13 parked cars at a Tri-State Auto Sales lot.

Luckily, initial reports didn’t mention any serious injuries in the crash.

A total of 13 cars suffered damage in the sales lot.

Copyright KTIV via 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police: Multiple people shot in west Las Vegas, suspect in custody
Suspect in custody after one dead, 3 injured in west Las Vegas shooting, stabbing
An AirBnB home in Las Vegas was the scene of a shooting
Las Vegas Airbnb birthday party ends with bullets flying, hitting homes and cars
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley
Buyer (agents) beware: Las Vegas Valley realtors react to looming lawsuit
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas

Latest News

Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
FILE - The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas,...
American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use this trick to save money
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy prepares for Hurricane Hilary
Hilary could dump more than a year’s worth of rain in parts of three states: California, Nevada...
Hurricane Hilary could dump over a year’s worth of rain on parts of the Southwest