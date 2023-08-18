Over 160 ‘Bravolebrities’ to take part in BravoCon event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bravo on Friday announced that more than 160 “Bravolebrities” will embark on Sin City for the TV channel’s upcoming convention.

The BravoCon event is set to take place Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Bravo says the confirmed guests will participate in a series of show and mash-up panels, fan photo experiences, meet and greets, activations and host booths at the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience with much more.

According to Bravo, the talent roster includes:

Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

The Real Housewives of Atlanta : Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills : Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke

The Real Housewives of Dubai : Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury

The Real Housewives of Miami : Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen

The Real Housewives of New Jersey : Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs

The Real Housewives of New York City : Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield

The Real Housewives of Orange County : Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson

The Real Housewives of Potomac : Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson Jordan

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City : Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose

Vanderpump Rules : Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump

The Below Deck franchise: Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn; Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott

Married to Medicine : Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles : Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor

Southern Charm : Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett “JT” Thomas

Southern Hospitality : Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese

Summer House : Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard : Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Significant Others : Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas

Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy : Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan also from Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Shahs of Sunset : Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid

Family Karma: Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani

